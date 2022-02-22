University of the Pacific's annual Black History Month celebration involves a number of activities that honor the history and heritage of African-Americans and the African Diaspora. University of the Pacific's Black History Month Planning Committee presents the 2022 Black History Month Celebration.

The events, which will all be held in person, include our featured speakers the Syracuse 8, whose stories are shared in the book, Leveling the Playing Field: The Story of the Syracuse 8; actress Christina Elmore from HBO’s hit series Insecure, and award-winning actress and playwright Sardia Robinson, best known for her one-woman play Yardie to Yankee. A Community Health Fair and gospel concert will be held at Victory in Praise Church in Stockton. The Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy faculty and students, will facilitate this comprehensive, service-based health fair. Services provided include free health screenings and COVID-19 vaccinations. The free gospel concert is headlined by award-winning band, Red Hands, and Grammy-nominated gospel artist Anita Wilson.

Download full 2022 Pacific BHM calendar: JPG PDF